Zacks: Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.30 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Studio City International an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSC. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Studio City International will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

