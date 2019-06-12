Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Tripadvisor posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $572,060.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 637.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,732 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 296,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $8,000,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,848,000 after buying an additional 104,572 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,732 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.1% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

