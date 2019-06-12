Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $10.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

LFUS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.66. 4,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $238.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,286 shares in the company, valued at $78,657,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 72.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

