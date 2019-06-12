Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post sales of $807.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $796.00 million and the highest is $833.50 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $790.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $759.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wellington Shields cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,188,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 232.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 349,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 244,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 238,352 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 573.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

