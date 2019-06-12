Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.42). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.18 million.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. 207,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $670.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

