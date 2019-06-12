Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.85. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNKN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a $78.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

In related news, COO Scott Murphy sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $746,119.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,965.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $366,756.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,149.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,048 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.