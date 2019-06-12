Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $70.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the lowest is $68.05 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $75.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $275.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.45 million to $284.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $279.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

HCKT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. 73,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,320. The stock has a market cap of $512.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $22.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4,079.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 146.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

