Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 320.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target (down from $281.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,812.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $477,143. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.14. 5,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,582. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $98.56 and a one year high of $278.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

