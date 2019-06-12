Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 386.18%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.91 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $272,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $155,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,600 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.87. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

