Zacks: Analysts Expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to post $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.29. Visa reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.08.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 94.0% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $170.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Visa has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

