Zacks: Analysts Expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 29.15%.

SMMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

