Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $33,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,214,439,000 after acquiring an additional 591,322 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,264 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,507,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,931,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $155,990.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,438.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $6,085,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

YUM stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. 30,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,048. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $109.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

