Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Reduces Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

NYSE NGVT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,007. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $74.98 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

