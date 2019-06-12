Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 859.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 97,311 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.10. 7,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.35. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $242.60.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $594.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.96 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-increases-stake-in-erie-indemnity-nasdaqerie.html.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.