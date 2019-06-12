Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stake Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Winmark by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Winmark by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,413,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in Winmark by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of Winmark stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.00. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The company has a market cap of $640.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.28. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $138.75 and a one year high of $194.85.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 207.22% and a net margin of 41.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Steven C. Zola sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.24, for a total transaction of $449,304.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,050,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,939. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

