Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells $316,860.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 6,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $316,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 6,700 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $341,968.00.

NASDAQ:WLFC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642. The firm has a market cap of $293.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.59. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.77 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 15.24%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

