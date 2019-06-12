Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 287,402 Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,402 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Asante Solutions were worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $9,385,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 17,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,896. Asante Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages have commented on PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

