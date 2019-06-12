Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $33.41 Million Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 413,811 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3,492.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

