Westpac Banking Corp Has $36.73 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $36,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $515,703,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,943,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,966,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after purchasing an additional 416,459 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,334. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.01. 662,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,610. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

