Westpac Banking Corp Has $18.83 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,262 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 22.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 8.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 11.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $369,509.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.39.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,924. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

