Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Wendys has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 126,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $2,373,027.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Wendys by 1.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 66,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Wendys by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.