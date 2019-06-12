Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Wendys has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.
In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 126,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $2,373,027.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Wendys by 1.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 66,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Wendys by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.