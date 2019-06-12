Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,845 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $43,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,005,000 after buying an additional 107,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,912,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 633,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,468,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at $12,457,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $809.27. 73,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,493. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.74 and a twelve month high of $819.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $755.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $672.60.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/wells-fargo-company-mn-buys-1845-shares-of-mettler-toledo-international-inc-nysemtd.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.