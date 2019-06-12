Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 166,571 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 166,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $41,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Wingstop by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of WING stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. 14,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,232. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $445,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $1,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,761.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,961 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

