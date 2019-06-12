Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,104,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 45,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 36,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/wells-fargo-co-nysewfc-shares-sold-by-lee-financial-co.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.