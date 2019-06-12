WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Shares Down 7.4%

WELL Health Technologies Corp (CVE:WELL)’s share price was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 276,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 169,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Haywood Securities set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

