Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) & Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Head to Head Analysis

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) and Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freestone Resources has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Weatherford International and Freestone Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.01 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) -0.08 Freestone Resources $1.16 million 3.14 -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Freestone Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Freestone Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53% Freestone Resources -117.95% N/A -83.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Weatherford International and Freestone Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Freestone Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc., an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production. It also provides specialized off-the-road (OTR) tire repair services; offers disposal services for OTR tires; sells used OTR tires; and recycles OTR tires. Freestone Resources, Inc. is based in Ennis, Texas.

