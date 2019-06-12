Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 164,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 98,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,684,000 after buying an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. 61,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,455. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

