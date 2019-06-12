Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,531,864,000 after buying an additional 307,849 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

