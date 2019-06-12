Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NYSE:WRE opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Robert W. Baird cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

