Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Invests $41.38 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Stock

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,263,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,375,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up 4.5% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,766,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,284,000 after buying an additional 926,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3,986.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,713,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353,692 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,716,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,262,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 3,333,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,768,000 after purchasing an additional 76,513 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTO. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Invests $41.38 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/ward-ferry-management-bvi-ltd-invests-41-38-million-in-zto-express-cayman-inc-nysezto-stock.html.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.