Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,098,106 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $248.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

