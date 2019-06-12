Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,732 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 100.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.26.

Walmart stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,494. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $304.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $77,676,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,674,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,639,093. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

