Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Wabash National by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Wabash National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Wabash National by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

WNC stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

