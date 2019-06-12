VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. VMware posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of VMware from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $201.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.23.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. VMware has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 11,993 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $2,207,191.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total transaction of $308,382.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,866 shares of company stock valued at $53,872,491 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in VMware by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,290 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in VMware by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,195 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in VMware by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in VMware by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,841 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

