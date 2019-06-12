Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,793 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 4,113 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $249,535.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $887,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,502,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. 1,069,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

