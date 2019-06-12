Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $15.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Venator Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 905,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $5.01 on Friday. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

