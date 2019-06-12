Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Benchmark cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $49.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.52.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at $14,713,505.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,955,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

