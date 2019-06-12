VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.02. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a 52 week low of $126.67 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

