Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,082. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

