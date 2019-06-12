VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 22,300,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,060,066. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

