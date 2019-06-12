USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. USA Compression Partners posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.61 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on USAC shares. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 179.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

USAC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 176,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $18.43.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.