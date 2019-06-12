US Bancorp DE Sells 949 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 924,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,698.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,853 shares of company stock worth $140,094 in the last 90 days. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GABC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,712. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.87.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “US Bancorp DE Sells 949 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/us-bancorp-de-sells-949-shares-of-german-american-bancorp-inc-nasdaqgabc.html.

German American Bancorp. Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.