Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $11.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.17). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 73.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 214,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 198.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,772. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $109.37 and a 52 week high of $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

