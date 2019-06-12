Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CFO Sells $120,300.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CFO Alan J. Bedner sold 6,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at $379,726.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 11,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 28.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNTY. ValuEngine raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 654.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

