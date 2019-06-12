Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,737,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,411 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 387,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 278,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,923 shares of company stock worth $13,192,745 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 707,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/tyson-foods-inc-nysetsn-shares-bought-by-palouse-capital-management-inc.html.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.