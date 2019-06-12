Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,877,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,041,702,000 after purchasing an additional 361,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,916,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after purchasing an additional 486,443 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,031,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $574,057,000 after purchasing an additional 213,352 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.84.

EOG stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.05. 1,303,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,615. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/tyers-asset-management-llc-has-2-30-million-stake-in-eog-resources-inc-nyseeog.html.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.