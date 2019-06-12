Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,173 shares during the period. Tupperware Brands makes up about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 205.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,615 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 76.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 780,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 34.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $965.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.79% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $487.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

WARNING: “Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/tupperware-brands-co-nysetup-shares-sold-by-cove-street-capital-llc.html.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.