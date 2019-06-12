TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

