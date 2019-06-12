Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of TBK opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $770.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $43,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,228 shares of company stock worth $241,283. 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,440,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,784,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 555,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 330,818 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

