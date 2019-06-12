Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/trifecta-gold-cvetg-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-04.html.

About Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for gold and silver ores. It focuses on developing four gold projects within the White Gold District of Yukon's prolific Dawson Range Gold Belt; and Yuge property located in Humboldt County, northern Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.